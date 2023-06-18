iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

