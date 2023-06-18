iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. 754,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,497. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

