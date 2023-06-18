Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,753,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 3,539,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of ITGGF remained flat at $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

