Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 on September 5th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

