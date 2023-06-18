J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.80

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and traded as high as $49.33. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.11 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

