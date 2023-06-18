John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HPS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. 39,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

