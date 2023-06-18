Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($27.42).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.53) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($24.71) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($518.96). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.9 %

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,740 ($21.77) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,384 ($29.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,876.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,036.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.80, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 5,539.57%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.