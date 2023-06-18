Joystick Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 16% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $8,355.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,535.24 or 1.00000773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02544122 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,262.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

