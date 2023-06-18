JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 672,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 192,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 151,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS opened at $97.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

