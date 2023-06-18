JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS JPIB opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.