jvl associates llc Boosts Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Mercantile Bank makes up about 1.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. jvl associates llc owned 0.40% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $471.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

