jvl associates llc Sells 128 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

jvl associates llc lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.2% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

