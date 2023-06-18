Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 283.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 803,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,161. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

