KB Home’s (KBH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.