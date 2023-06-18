Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 6,450 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 3.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

