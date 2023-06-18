Kercheville Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shopify stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

