Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

GDXJ stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

