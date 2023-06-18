Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group
In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alamo Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $184.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $186.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Alamo Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.
Alamo Group Profile
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamo Group (ALG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.