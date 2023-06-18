Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Stock Performance
Shares of Garmin stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32.
Garmin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.
Insider Activity at Garmin
In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
