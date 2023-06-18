Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 13th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.82.

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

