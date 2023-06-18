Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 13th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of KKOYY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.82.
About Kesko Oyj
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesko Oyj (KKOYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.