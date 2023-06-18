Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

