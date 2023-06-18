KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KREF. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,202. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The stock has a market cap of $857.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

