Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Raised to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

