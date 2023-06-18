Konnect Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $189,407.18 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

