Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003013 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $87.27 million and approximately $174,872.95 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.81820603 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $216,826.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

