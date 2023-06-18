Kwmg LLC Acquires 4,991 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

