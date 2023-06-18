Kwmg LLC Acquires 5,658 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

