Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

