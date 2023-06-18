Kwmg LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.