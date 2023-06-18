Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,388,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $59.39 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

