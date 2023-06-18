Kwmg LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

