Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after buying an additional 355,147 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,077,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,383,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,847,000 after buying an additional 316,888 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

