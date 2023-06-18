Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $612.65. 2,678,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

