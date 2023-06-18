Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Update

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 247,800 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Laser Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ LASE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Laser Photonics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.23.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.