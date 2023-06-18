Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,805. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.