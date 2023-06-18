Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.23 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,370,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,718,000 after purchasing an additional 610,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 714,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.