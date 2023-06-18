Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 1,572,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,204,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 271,332 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 100.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 864,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.