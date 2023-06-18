Lido Staked ETH Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,724.73 or 0.06499810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and approximately $10.37 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,246,549 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,243,390.2513989. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,719.02702602 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $18,402,255.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

