Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $375.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

