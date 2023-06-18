loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $85,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,195,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $85,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,195,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 495,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,154.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,465 shares of company stock worth $1,122,986 over the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 403,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

