Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,096,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.