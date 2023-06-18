Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lojas Renner from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LRENY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

