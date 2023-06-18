Loop Capital Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.