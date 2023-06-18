Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 482,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Loop Media Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of LPTV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,114,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53. Loop Media has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 81.77% and a negative return on equity of 3,756.58%. Analysts expect that Loop Media will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Loop Media

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Loop Media in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTV. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Loop Media during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

