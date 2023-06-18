Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $279,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $217.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.66.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

