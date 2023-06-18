Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.46. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 54,000 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$209.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

