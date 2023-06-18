Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.