Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 27,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.