Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %
Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.66.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.
