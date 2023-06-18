MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) Short Interest Update

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

MamaMancini’s Price Performance

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 427,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s ( NASDAQ:MMMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

