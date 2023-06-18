Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 995.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,437 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

